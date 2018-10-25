Man Sentenced To Life For Rape Of Six-Year-Old Daughter

The accused was convicted for rape under the IPC and POCSO. (Representational)

A 32-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment by a court in Jabalpur today for repeatedly raping his six-year-old daughter.

Special Judge for the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) cases, RP Soni, convicted the man for rape under the IPC and POCSO.

The accused hailed from Katni district, said Additional District Public Prosecutor Smritilata Barkade.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him, Ms Barkade said, out of which Rs 8,000 will be given to the victim as compensation.

According to the prosecution, the victim's mother suffered paralysis some years ago. Since then, she, along with her three children, lived with her elder sister in Jabalpur.

The victim's father often visited Jabalpur to meet his children.

Between November 5 and November 20, 2016, he took his then six-year-old daughter to village Ghughari in Katni district and raped her many times.

After the girl told her mother about her ordeal upon her return, the woman lodged a police complaint in March, 2017, and the accused was arrested.