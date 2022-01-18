Man Sentenced To Death For Raping, Killing 3-Year-Old In UP's Fatehpur

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the convict (Representational)

A little over three months after he raped and killed a 3-year-old girl, the convict has been sentenced to death by a POCSO court in UP's Fatehpur, officials said today.

Special Judge Mohammed Ahmad Khan of the Additional District and Sessions Court, which is also the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court, pronounced the death sentence yesterday on Dinesh Paswan (28), who raped and killed the girl on October 15, 2021, government counsel Sehdev Gupta told reporters.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the convict.

The girl, who lived with her maternal grandmother, was playing in front of her house when Paswan took her away on October 15, officials said.

She was found dead in his rented room in the neighbourhood the same evening.

The police had filed the charge sheet within a week of the incident.