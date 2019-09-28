Man Pushes Son In Front Of Train In Maharashtra, Then Jumps Himself: Cops

Police suspect some domestic dispute to be the cause behind the incident. (Representational)

A 30-year-old man on Saturday allegedly pushed his six-year-old son in front of a running train before himself jumping on the tracks in Maharashtra's Jalna district, police said.

Bodies of Sayyed Anis Sayyed Sultan and his son were found on the rail tracks in Sirasgaon in the morning hours.

According to Taluka police station inspector Surendra Gadam, Sultan and his son had come to the village to attend a marriage.

They were residents of Ravalgaon in Partur tehsil in the district.

Police suspect some domestic dispute to be the cause behind the incident.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

