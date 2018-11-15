Man Murdered 75-Year-Old Mother, Cooked Up Gang Story: Police

Son has been sent to judicial custody over mother's murder.

A murder mystery involving death of a 75-year-old woman was solved by Uttar Pradesh police in Jhansi on Wednesday and her son was found to be the accused.



The case was registered on November 3 this year at Sipri Bazaar police station. According to police, Bhagwan Das, the son of the Raj Kumari, was a habitual drunkard. He had fabricated a story and named eight people, accusing them of killing his mother.

However, during the investigation, police found that Raj Kumari had an argument with her son, who had come home drunk. During the argument, Das lost his temper and hit his mother's head with a brick after which she fell on the ground and died.

Police arrested Bhagwan Das and produced him in a local court. He was sent to judicial custody.