Man Kills Ex-Lover, Leaves Body On Track, Fakes Note Blaming Her Husband: Cops

Autopsy report revealed that the woman had died of severe head injuries, cops said (Representational)

A man has been arrested for allegedly killing his former girlfriend and making it look like a suicide abetted by her husband, police said in Jalna on Thursday.

The police on Wednesday arrested Sachin Gaikwad, a resident of MHADA colony in Maharashtra's Jalna, for killing his former girlfriend Deepali Ramesh Shindge who was found dead near a railway track on December 21, inspector Shyamsunder Kauthale said.

The 20-year-old woman's body was found near a railway track along with a suicide note, her cellphone, and her two-wheeler, the officer said.

In the suicide note as well as the text messages to her father, the victim allegedly blamed her husband Avinash Wanjare for harassing her and forcing her to take the extreme step, he said.

The victim had secretly married Mr Wanjare six months ago, he added.

The police arrested Avinash Wanjare based on a complaint registered by the woman's father, he added.

However, the post-mortem report revealed that the woman had died of severe head injuries inflicted by a blunt object.

During the course of the investigation, the police found that Sachin Gaikwad, a married man, had an affair with the deceased and had been absconding since her death.

CCTV footage from the area showed Sachin Gaikwad and the woman on the two-wheeler the day she died, the official said.

During interrogation, the accused confessed that on December 21, he had taken the victim to Iniwadi, where he killed her after a heated argument and later abandoned the body near the railway track to make it look like a suicide, he said.

Sachin Gaikwad then messaged the victim's father from her cellphone to make the death look like a suicide, he added.

The police have registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.