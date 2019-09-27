Man Kills Colleague, Withdraws Rs 65,000 Using His ATM, Arrested: Cops

The accused will be produced in the court soon. (Representational)

A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his colleague, stealing his ATM card and withdrawing over Rs 60,000 from his bank account, officials said on Friday.

Police arrested Naveen Vaishanav, a native of Sangod area, on Thursday for murdering 32-year old Rajkumar Meghwal, a resident of Arneta village in Bundi district.

Rajkumar Meghwal's disfigured body was found in bushes in Ranpur area under the Anantpura police station. His head had been crushed with stones, police said.

Both Naveen Vaishanav and Rajkumar Meghwal worked in the same private firm. Naveen had once seen the pin number of Rajkumar's ATM card and the fact that he had a deposit of Rs 1.50 lakhs, police said.

Last week, Naveen took Rajkumar to a secluded place, crushed his head with stones and threw his body in the nearby bushes.

He then took Rajkumar's ATM card and withdrew Rs 65,000.

Naveen has confessed to have committed the crime, police said, adding that he will be produced in the court soon.

