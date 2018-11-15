Nashik Man Allegedly Kills 70-Year-Old Mother After Fight

Allaudin Sheikh has been arrested and charged with murder (Representational)

A man was arrested for allegedly strangling his 70-year-old mother to death following a minor quarrel in Maharashtra's Nashik district, the police said today.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening in Ganesh Nagar locality of Wadala Gaon, the police added.

25-year-old Allaudin Sheikh had a fight with his mother after which he tied her hands and legs and choked her to death. The incident came to light after Allaudin's brother Bashir reached home late on Wednesday evening," an Indira Nagar police station official said.



"Allaudin was arrested later and has been charged with murder," he added.