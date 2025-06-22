Centre Clears Major Road Projects In Nashik Ahead Of Simhastha Kumbh Mela

A meeting was held at the Chief Minister's Secretariat in Nagpur's Hyderabad House. The 2027 Sinhastha Kumbha Mela in Nashik was the top agenda. The meeting focused on improving the road infrastructure to handle the surge in pilgrims in the city.

The meeting was attended by Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan. Also present were Minister of State Shivendra Raje Bhosale, other public representatives, and senior government officials.

Highway Approvals And Centre's Support

"We had requested the central government - I had personally requested the Prime Minister - that the road network required for the Kumbh should be taken up by the Centre. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari held a meeting on that issue," Mr Fadnavis said.

He added eight major roads, including those from Sambhajinagar, Nagpur, Gujarat, Mumbai, Dhule, and Palghar, which will be used heavily during the Kumbh, have been approved.

"Some internal roads that fall under the Centre's purview were also discussed. Nitin Gadkari has approved almost all of these roads. The detailed project reports (DPRs) will be prepared soon, and the required funds will be allocated," the chief minister said.

🔸CM Devendra Fadnavis, along with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, chaired a review meeting regarding road development works for the 'Simhastha Kumbh Mela', to be held in 2027 at Trimbakeshwar (Nashik).

Major Road Projects in the Pipeline

Highlighting the urgency of road upgrades, Mr Mahajan said, "This year, we are expecting a record crowd for the Kumbh. That's why road works on national highways are essential."

Among the key projects discussed is the construction of a four-lane highway connecting Ghoti to Trimbakeshwar via Jawhar, with an estimated cost of Rs 3,700 crore. Additionally, there are plans to expand the Nashik-Sinnar stretch and upgrade national highways linking Nashik to other major cities, aiming to improve regional connectivity ahead of the 2027 Kumbh Mela.

Dwarka Junction To Be Built In Two Phases

"We are executing the project in two phases. The first will be completed before the Kumbh, and the second will begin afterward. This is to ensure no work remains unfinished during the event," Mr Fadnavis said, referring to the major bottleneck in Nashik.

Mr Mahajan said the underpass at Dwarka is not being utilised efficiently. "We've directed MSRDC to come up with a new design. Work is expected to begin in the next three months," he added.

Nashik Ring Road Update

The Nashik Ring Road project, pending for years, has finally been cleared. "Instructions have been given to complete the project within 18 to 24 months," Mr Mahajan said.

He said a new connection between Jalgaon and Sambhaji Nagar is under consideration, which will improve access to Mumbai. In addition, roads leading to pilgrimage hotspots like Shirdi and Shani Shingnapur will be upgraded to accommodate increased traffic.