Man Killed By Wife, In-Laws Over Family Dispute In Uttar Pradesh

The body was dumped in drain (Representational)

A 31-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his wife and in-laws over a family dispute in neighbouring Shamli district and his body was dumped in a drain, the police said.

Harish was killed on Wednesday in Khedi Karmu village under Kotwali police station area in the district, Station House Officer (SHO) Subhash Rathore said.

A case of murder has been registered against four persons and the victim's wife Shivani along with a relative Shivam was arrested, the SHO said.

According to a complaint lodged by the man's mother, Harish had gone to his in-laws house in the village to attend a wedding function where he was killed by the four accused after a confrontation over a family dispute.

The accused later dumped his body in a drain, it said

The complainant has named Shivani, her brother Mohit, her mother Anju and a relative Shivam as the four accused in the crime.

