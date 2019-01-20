Man Killed By 2 Lions In Punjab Zoo; Cops Probe How He Entered Enclosure

The victim was attacked for around 10 minutes by two lions. (Representational)

A man was killed inside the Lion Safari enclosure of the Chhatbir Zoo in Punjab's Mohali district today.

There were four lions in the lion safari at the time of the incident. The victim was attacked for around 10 minutes by two lions.

Zoo officials said they are trying to ascertain how the man scaled the 12-ft-high wall of the safari enclosure. There was a barbed wire fencing on top of that wall.

The man, believed to be around 25 years old, was spotted by drivers of the buses that ferry tourists inside the lion safari.

"The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead," a zoo official said.

The lion safari has been closed for the time being for visitors following the incident.

Called the Mohendra Chaudhary Zoological Park, Chhatbir zoo is spread over 505 acres and is home to over 1,200 animals from over 100 species.