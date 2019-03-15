Man Jailed For Life For Sexually Assaulting 12-Year-Old Boy In Rajasthan

The convict has also been fined with Rs 70,000. (Representational)

A 30-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment by a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old boy in a village in Rajasthan's Kota district, an official said on Friday.

Munesh, a resident of Takarwara village, was given life in jail on Thursday, a public prosecutor said.

The convict has also been fined with Rs 70,000.

Munesh in 2017 had lured the boy to an isolated place near Jhadol village and sexually assaulted him.

The boy's parents had then filed a complaint and an FIR was registered under various sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act.

