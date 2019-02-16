Man In Madhya Pradesh Arrested For Allegedly Raping 18-Month-Old

The child's mother filed a complaint when the accused did not return with the child. (Representational)

An 18-month-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

The accused, who was known to the child's family, has been arrested, they said.

The 20-year-old man took the child from her parents and said he wanted to play with her on Thursday evening, police inspector Jaipal Inwasi. He then allegedly raped her at an agriculture farm in Harsud area, some 50 km from the district headquarters, he said.

When the man did not return till night, the child's mother filed a police complaint, Mr Inwasi said.

The police launched a search and found that the child had been sexually assaulted, he said.

The police arrested the accused and filed a complaint under IPC section 376AB and also relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the inspector said.