Man Held For Killing Lover's 6-Year-Old Daughter In Kota

Police arrests mother's lover for allegedly strangulating the minor.

Days after the body of a six-year-old girl was found in a water tank, police on Monday arrested her mother's lover for allegedly strangulating the minor.

According to police, the accused, Kalu Charan Bahara, had been in a relationship with the girl's mother.

"Geeta, the victim's mother, used to live in New Delhi with her husband, but later moved to Kota following her divorce. The relationship between the accused and the woman continued even after her divorce and he would frequently visit Geeta's home in Kota, police officer Anees Ahmed said.

The police officer said that but for the last few months, Geeta had been avoiding Kalu Charan's calls and that the accused suspected that she was in a relationship with someone else and wanted to teach her a lesson. "He strangulated her daughter and dumped her body in the water tank on the terrace of the house."

"He also stole three mobile phones from Geeta's house and went to New Delhi," the police officer added.

A case was registered against the accused and he will be produced before a court, the police official said.