Man Hanging Onto Car's Bonnet, UP Official Drives 4 Km

The incident occurred on Wednesday when villagers went to BDO Pankaj Kumar Gautam demanding second installment for construction of toilets.

Cities | | Updated: April 13, 2018 04:31 IST
Cross FIRs have been registered in the incident by both the parties

Bareilly (UP):  A video has surfaced purportedly showing a youth clinging to the bonnet of the vehicle of Ramnagar block development officer (BDO) for about four kilometers.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when villagers went to BDO Pankaj Kumar Gautam demanding second installment for construction of toilets.

A youth identified as Brij Pal tried to stop the BDO but as the official did not stop his vehicle, the youth held the bonnet and kept hanging on it. The BDO stopped the car only after driving for four kilometers.

Cross FIRs have been registered in the incident by both the parties at Aonla Police Station, the police said.

District Magistrate Virendra Kumar Singh said that he has come to know about the incident and has constituted a three-member committee headed by Chief Development Officer (CDO) to probe the incident.

