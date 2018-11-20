Man Gets Life Term For Killing Wife Over Dowry

Banka court awarded life sentence to a man for killing his wife for dowry

Banka (Bihar) A court in Banka today awarded life sentence to a man for killing his wife over dowry in 2015 in Bihar's Banka district.

Additional District and Sessions Judge (II) Ram Lal

Sharma held Sanjay Yadav guilty under Section 304B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) (dowry death) and the Dowry Prohibition Act.

Yadav had attacked his wife Gudia Devi with an axe on May 4, 2015 following which she died in a hospital later.

The father of the deceased had alleged that Yadav demanded a motorcycle from them.