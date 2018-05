Police is searching for the man, who is on the run after allegedly killing his wife (Representational)

A man allegedly killed his 21-year-old pregnant wife in Pandit Nagar locality in Maharashtra's Nashik this afternoon, police said.Sariputra Shinde, 25, allegedly slit the throat of his wife Ramaa Shinde, who was three months pregnant, with a kitchen knife following a quarrel over a trivial matter, said an official from the Ambad police station.Sariputra Shinde, who hails from Nikhade in Parbhani district and was working as a construction labourer, absconded after the incident. The police has launched a manhunt for him, the official said.