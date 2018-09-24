Man Drowns During Ganesh Idol Immersion, "Didn't Realise Water Was Deep"

Chetan Borade, the man who died, drowned as he failed to gauge the depth of the water, according to police.

Cities | | Updated: September 24, 2018 18:42 IST
Man drowned while immersing the idol of Lord Ganesh in the Waldevi river. (Representational)

Nashik: 

A 22-year-old man drowned while immersing the idol of Lord Ganesh in the Waldevi river near Vilholi village in Nashik district yesterday, the police said today.

He was pulled out of the river by the villagers and was rushed to the Nashik civil hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, a local police official said.

Mr Borade was a resident of Chetna Nagar in Nashik city.

A case of accidental death was registered at Wadivhare police station

man drowns in nashikGanpati immersonman drowns in ganpati immersion

