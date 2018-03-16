Man Dies, Six Of Family Injured In Delhi Fire

The deceased was identified as Harish, 43, while the family members injured were his mother Amrit Devi, 65, Sunil, 47, Gyanshyam, 28, Neha, 18, Abhishek, 12 and six year-old Anant.
The condition of three of them was said to be critical.
"Harish's neighbour informed Delhi Fire Services after which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze doused at 6.50 am," said a fire officer.
"Prima facie, an electrical short circuit in a mobile phone shop in the building caused the fire," he said. Two shops dealing in cosmetics and motor spare parts were also damaged.
Firefighters and police faced difficulty in dousing the fire and rescuing the injured due to the narrow approach pathway to the building, he added.