Man Crushed To Death By Borewell Drilling Machine In Himachal

2 men from Rajasthan were injured in the accident, said officials. (Representational)

A man was crushed to death while two others were injured after a borewell drilling machine rolled down a road in Dharamshala on Monday, police said.

The incident happened near Chhatri Bazar on Pathankot-Mandi National Highway.

SP (Kangra) Shalini Agnihotri, Devraj Meena, 34, was in his vehicle when a borewell drilling machine came rolling down the road, crushing him to death.

Shankar Lal Gadri and Bharat Meena, both residents of Rajasthan, were injured in the accident, the SP said.

They are undergoing treatment at RPGMC Tanda, she said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)