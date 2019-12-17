Man Charged Under POCSO Act Escape Chhattisgarh Jail, Cops Suspended

Six cops, including a Assistant Sub-Inspector, Havildar have been suspended for laxity (Representatives)

An accused involved in kidnapping and charged under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act escaped from the Surjpur district police station in Chhattisgarh on Monday night.

"Six police officials including one Assistant Sub-Inspector and a Havildar have been suspended for laxity in the matter," said KC Agarwal, Inspector-General, Surajpur.

He added that a hunt is on to arrest the accused.

The POCSO Act, 2012 is a comprehensive law to provide for the protection of children from the offences of sexual nature.