Man Calls Thane Mayor Posing As Member Of Dawood Ibrahim's Gang; Arrested

The man threatened to kidnap and torture the Thane Mayor's family.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly making a threat call to the mayor of neighbouring Thane city by posing as a member of fugitive Dawood Ibrahim's gang, police said.

Wasim Mulla, a resident of Mumbra, had called Thane Mayor Meenakshi Shinde late Thursday night and warned her against getting involved in feuds in the city, an official said.

"He threatened to kidnap and torture her family. She approached Kapurbawdi police station after which a case was filed under section 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) of IPC," he said.

After the Anti Extortion Cell of Thane police found that Wasim Mulla's location via his cell phone tower, a trap was laid and he was arrested, the official said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.