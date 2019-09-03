Man Arrested In Maharashtra's Thane For Pushing Wife To Death In River

A man in Maharashtra's Thane allegedly killed his wife after she objected to his drinking habit

A 45-year-old tribal villager was arrested today for allegedly pushing his wife to death in a river after a quarrel in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said.

Dashrath Waghe, a resident of Khadavli village, had a fight with his wife Surekha Waghe, 42, on Monday night when she objected to his drinking habit, police inspector Balaji Phandhare said.

Around 11:30 pm, the man allegedly pushed his wife into the Bhatsa river following which she drowned, he said.

A passer-by saw this and alerted the police who went to the spot and found the body, he said.

The accused was arrested today and charged for murder and causing disappearance of evidence of offence under the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

The woman's body was sent for postmortem, he added. Police is investigating the matter. More details are awaited.



