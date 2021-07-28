Man Arrested In Faridabad For Cheating People By Selling Cheap iPhones

The accused has been identified as Yogesh Tiwari, police said. (Representational)

A 22-year-old man was arrested from Faridabad in Haryana for allegedly cheating several people on the pretext of selling cheap Apple iPhones, police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Yogesh Tiwari, a resident of Faridabad, they said.

On July 22, a complaint was received in which a woman said that she saw an advertisement on a social media page of a mobile shop named Foneofy that was selling an iPhone 12 Pro at Rs 25,000, whereas the actual price in the market is Rs 1,25,000, police said.

She contacted Foneofy and provided her postal address for courier and also made a payment of Rs 24,290 in the account of Foneofy through an online payment gateway, a senior police officer said.

After waiting for several days, the woman again contacted Foneofy and found that she had been blocked on its social media accounts, following which she filed a complaint, the officer said.

During the investigation, police found that the mobile phone's location was in Faridabad, but with ownership in Bihar, they said.

"Police found a video in which one Chandru, a resident of Chennai in Tamil Nadu, also alleged about the cheating by Foneofy. Online wallet details linked to the alleged mobile phone were also collected from payment gateways. Later, the accused was apprehended from Faridabad," Deputy Commissioner (North) Anto Alphonse said.

Accused Yogesh Tiwari is tech-savvy and disclosed that he downloaded photos and videos of iPhones and uploaded discounted rates on social media and cheated people, the DCP said.

Earlier, he used to buy Chinese iPhones from Delhi and sent them to the cheated people. Later, he even stopped sending those mobile phones. The accused has more the 1,04,000 followers on his social media page, police said.

He confessed to cheating using the same modus operandi with many persons living in different states. Four mobile phones, nine SIM cards used in the crime, and one motorcycle purchased from the money was recovered from his possession, police added.