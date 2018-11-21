Thane Man Arrested For Allegedly Beheading His 'Rival' In Love Affair

Police have registered a case of murder under section 302 of the IPC (Representational)

A 20-year-old man was arrested on November 20 from Satara in western Maharashtra for allegedly beheading a 19-year-old waiter from Mumbai in Nallasopara in Palghar district, the police said Wednesday.

According to police, the accused Vikas Varak allegedly killed Vikas Bhavdhane whom he perceived as his rival in his love affair with a girl.

Tulinj police in Palghar had found the head of the victim wrapped in a plastic and his body in a nullah on November 19.

A senior police official said Varak allegedly called Bhavdhane to an isolated spot near Valaipada on the night of November 18 under some pretext and attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon.

Police have registered a case of murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).