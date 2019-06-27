Man Allegedly Rapes 15-Year-Old Daughter In Uttar Pradesh, Case Filed

Man arrested for allegedly raping his 15-year-old daughter in Shamli, UP.(Representational Image)

A man was arrested for allegedly raping his fifteen-year-old daughter in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, police said today.

"A man has raped his fifteen-year-old daughter. Villagers informed an NGO about this incident. The NGO told the police that the survivor was also beaten," senior police officer Ajay Kumar said.

"Villagers also informed that the survivor was suffering from an illness in the stomach and that she could not speak. However, it is not clear whether she is dumb by birth. She has been admitted to a hospital in Muzaffarnagar. We are waiting for the medical report of the survivor," the senior police officer further added.

The accused has been arrested. A case has been registered and police is carrying out investigation into the matter.

