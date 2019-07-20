Man Allegedly Hacks Wife To Death In Thane, Arrested

Man allegedly hacked his wife to death over some domestic issue (Representational Image)

A man allegedly hacked his wife to death over some domestic issue in Ulhasnagar town in Thane, police said.

The accused, Rajendra Patil (43), was arrested today for the incident that took place on Friday, police said.

"The couple, who lived in Hajimalang Wadi in Ulhasnagar, have two minor daughters. On Friday evening, an argument broke out between them over some domestic issue," a police official said.

"The accused lost his temper and attacked his 32-year-old wife, Vaishali, with a sickle. She died on the spot," he said.

According to police, the victim is the daughter of a Shiv Sena corporator from Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC).

