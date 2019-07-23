Man Allegedly Beats Mother To Death After She Refused Money For Alcohol

The man allegedly hit her head against a wall and attacked her with a blunt object. (Representational)

A man in Maharashtra's Nashik was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly beating his 78-year-old mother to death after she refused to give him money to buy alcohol, a police official said.

Kamlakar Kale, 57, demanded money from his mother Kantabai for alcohol on July 18, which she refused, the official said.

"Kamlakar hit her head against a wall and attacked her with a blunt object. She was hospitalised and died on Tuesday. Kamlakar has been arrested and charged with murder," he said.

Kamlakar Kale, a driver who has been unemployed for a long time, and his mother Kantabai lived in Rajwada locality in Satpur area of the district, he said.

