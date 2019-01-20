Man Attacks Wife, Sons With Axe In Gujarat; Jumps In Front Of Train: Cops

Police identified the man's body with the help of a phone and a tattoo. (Representational)

A 35-year-old man in Vadodara allegedly killed his wife, injured his two sons with an axe and then jumped in front of a train, police said Sunday.

"Balwant Raypalsinh Sindha first attacked his wife with an axe and then his sons, grievously injuring all three. The children had intervened to save their mother. She was declared dead on arrival by hospital authorities," Sub Inspector RG Desai said.

The boys have been shifted to the Sir Sayajirao General Hospital in Vadodara. Doctors say their condition is critical.

"The man's body was later found near the tracks close to Karjan railway station. He jumped in front of a local train. We identified his body with the help of a phone SIM card, a tattoo and the bicycle on which he had come to spot," police said.

Neighbours had told police that the couple had been married for 18 years and had frequent fights.