Man, 71, Gets Life Term For Rape Of 5-Year-Old Granddaughter In Rajasthan

The statements of 18 witnesses were recorded during the trial (Representational)

A POCSO court here gave life sentence to a 71-year-old man for raping his 5-year-old granddaughter in Baran city, a lawyer said on Saturday.

Judge Sonia Beniwal convicted Heeralal for the crime committed at his home in October 2022 and slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 on him on Friday, he said.

Public Prosecutor Harinarayan Singh said the mother and aunt of the minor caught Heeralal in the act of rape in his room.

On a complaint by the victim's mother at Harnawada Shahji Police Station, police lodged a case under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against Heeralal and arrested him after an initial investigation. Since then, he had been in jail under judicial custody, the lawyer said.

The judge held Heeralal guilty of raping the girl and sentenced him to life imprisonment till natural death and fined him Rs. 50,000, he said.

The statements of 18 witnesses were recorded during the trial and 24 pieces of evidence were produced before the court, the lawyer said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)