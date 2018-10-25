Male Tiger's Urine And Bait: What Experts Are Doing To Capture 'Sundari'

Expert teams are trying to catch and tranquilise tigress Sundari after it killed two people.

Odisha government has requested Madhya Pradesh to send expert teams to captur Royal Bengal Tigress 'Sundari' in Satkosia Wildlife Sanctuary after the state forest department failed to tranquilise it, officials said Thursday. To lure Sundari, forest teams tied a goat near Kumari village and even sprayed the urine of a male tiger. Though the tigress came out, she later ran away to another place.

Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Sudarshan Panda said the state government has already deployed three teams to tranquilise the tigress but no positive results have been seen so far.

"The Madhya Pradesh government has agreed to send two special teams from the Kanha National Park and Pench Tiger Reserve for the purpose. The two teams are expected to arrive at the Satkosia in 2-3 days and start their operation to capture Sundari," Mr Panda told reporters.

The forest department have been unable to tranquilise 'Sundari' since two days in the Satkosia Wildlife Sanctuary in Angul district as it keeps slipping away from the target, officials said.

According to the latest reports, Sundari was located inside the hill forest at Baghamunda.

'Sundari' was relocated from Madhya Pradeshs Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve to Odisha a pilot inter-state transfer project for re-introduction of the big cats in the area.

The Odisha government decided to capture the tigress after it reportedly killed at least two people within a span of 45 days.