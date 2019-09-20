Major Fire At Haldia Petrochemical's Unit In Bengal Injures 15: Police

The blaze that broke out at 11.15 am, is yet to be brought under control. (Representational)

A major fire broke out at the naphtha cracker unit of the Haldia Petrochemicals Limited in West Bengal today injuring 15 people, a senior police official said.

The blaze that broke out at 11.15 am, was yet to be brought under control, Purba Medinipur Superintendent of Police V Solomon Nesakumar said.

The injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital, he said.

The condition of three of the injured is "very serious", while the rest have suffered "moderate burns" the police said.

Some of the injured were being brought to Kolkata for treatment, he said.

The police officer could not say whether workers are trapped inside the unit. District Magistrate Partha Ghosh said: "I am not aware of the incident. I am busy with other things."

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.