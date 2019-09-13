Accused Of Molestation, Madhya Pradesh Official Beaten By Women On Camera

A case has been filed against seven people, including the women.

An official of the Madhya Pradesh Excise Department was on Friday thrashed by two women, who accused him of molesting a girl during a raid in Maheshwar. The dramatic video, which was recorded by locals on their mobile phones, is being widely circulated on social media.

The incident reportedly took place when an excise department team raided a house in the district on Friday over the sale of illegal liquor.

In the video, the residents of the house are seen arguing with the team. A woman suddenly accuses the official -- identified as sub-inspector Mohanlal Bhayal -- of molesting her daughter and starts beating him, along with other people.

While slapping the official, they closed the main door of the house, apparently to stop him from escaping. She later held him by the collar of his shirt and dragged him on the road as he tried to pacify her. Soon, other people joined the woman in assaulting the official.

All this while, another woman kept hitting him mercilessly with a stick.

The mob verbally abused the official also.

Several other officials are seen in the video but none dares to intervene.

A case has been filed against seven people, including the women.

