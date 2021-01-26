Maharashtra Man Arrested For Kidnapping Son Of His Live-In Partner: Cops

"GRP personnel spotted the boy and Saroj travelling in UP-bound train," official said. (Representational)

A seven-year-old boy who was kidnapped from Mumbra in Thane district of Maharashtra has been rescued while he was being taken to Uttar Pradesh on a train, police said on Tuesday, adding that the accused was arrested.

The accused Rinku Saroj (35) had kidnapped the boy, who is son of his live-in partner, from Diva area in Thane district on January 24 after she refused to shift to Uttar Pradesh with him, an official said.

Acting on the information provided by the complainant woman, police contacted the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Prayagraj and Itarsi.

"GRP personnel spotted the boy and Saroj travelling in a Uttar Pradesh-bound train," the official said.

A team of local police then travelled to Prayagraj and took custody of the accused and the boy, who has been handed over to his mother, he added.