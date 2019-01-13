Student Dies In Maharashtra Water Park, 2 School Officials Charged: Cops

Police added that no arrests had been so far and probe was underway in the incident. (Representational)

A Class-10 student drowned in a water park in Maharashtra's Thane on Friday. Two school officials were charged in the matter on Saturday, police said today.

Students of Navjivan School in Nalasopara had gone to the water park on Friday as part of a school picnic during which a Class-10 student, identified as Deepak Gupta, reportedly drowned, police said.

The two persons were charged for culpable homicide not amounting to murder following a complaint filed by the dead boy's parents.

Police added that no arrests had been so far and probe was underway to get more details of the incident.