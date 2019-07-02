Maharashtra Man Working In UK Charged For Cheating, Harassing Wife: Cops

Nine people have been charged in Palghar for allegedly harassing and cheating a newly-married woman(File)

Nine people, including four persons presently living in Leicester in United Kingdom, have been charged in Maharashtra's Palghar district for allegedly harassing and cheating a newly-married woman, a senior official said on Monday.

The alleged victim, a resident of Dahanu in Palghar, had recently married main accused Rajesh Deepak Tamore, who then went to the United Kingdom leaving her behind with his parents in Mangelwada in Daman, Senior Inspector Pradeep Kasbe of Dahanu police station said.

"According to the complainant, once Tamore reached UK, where he works as a waiter, he said he no longer liked the woman and asked her to leave her marital household and live with her parents. He also threatened her with harassment if she did not comply," Mr Kasbe said.

Palghar police spokesperson Hemant Katkar said a case was registered on Sunday under sections 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.

He said all nine accused are related to each other, adding that no arrests had been made as yet.

