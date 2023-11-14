Man Stabs Cousin To Death Over Suspicion Of Affair With Wife: Cops

The accused was accompanied by a friend, who was also involved in the attack.(Representational)

A man allegedly stabbed his cousin to death suspecting him of having an affair with his wife in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at Shindalwadi village of Ausa tehsil on Sunday night, an official said.

The accused Balaji Subhash Rathod allegedly attacked his cousin Pradeep Papa Rathod (28) with a knife and stabbed him multiple times, killing him on the spot, he said.

The accused was accompanied by a friend, who was also involved in the attack. Both the accused are on the run, the official said.

The accused suspected the victim of having an affair with his wife, he said, adding that a case has been registered.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)