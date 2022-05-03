Maharashtra Man, Son Jailed For Raping Mentally Challenged Daughter

Maharashtra rape case: The court also imposed a Rs 5,000 fine each on the two accused. (Representational)

A special POCSO court in Maharashtra's Thane has sentenced a man and his son to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment for raping the man's mentally challenged minor daughter on various occasions since 2017.

Special POCSO judge Kavita D Shirbhate in her order on Monday also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 each on the two accused, while pronouncing them guilty of various offences punishable under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Special Public Prosecutor Sanjay More told the court that the 52-year-old man and his son, aged 25, repeatedly raped the girl at their home in Bhiwandi town of Thane since 2017, when she was 15-year-old. The girl later became pregnant and complained to her neighbours, who helped her lodge a complaint at Kongaon police station in Bhiwandi.

The two accused were subsequently arrested.

Mr More said they had examined nine witnesses, including the survivor, to prove the case against the accused.

The judge in her order said the prosecution had successfully proved all the charges against the accused duo beyond reasonable doubt, and the duo needed to be convicted and sentenced.

