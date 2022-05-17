Maharashtra Man Falls Off Pipe Trying To Commit Theft In Building, Dies

Police said that a probe is underway. (Representational)

One person died and his associate was seriously injured after they slipped and fell from a metal pipe while trying to scale a building to allegedly commit theft, police in Dombivali area of Thane district said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Khambalpada area of Dombivali in Maharashtra on Monday night, a Tilak Nagar Police Station official said.

"Mohammad Bhatkar and Arfan Pinjari were spotted by the watchman of an unoccupied building where they had gone to commit theft. While coming down a metal pipe, both fell. Bhatkar died instantly and Pinjari is severely injured. A probe is underway," he said.

