Maharashtra Man Loses Big Chunk Of Leg In Shark Attack While Fishing

A man was fishing in the waters of a bay in Maharashtra's Palghar but had a horrifying encounter when a shark circled him and bit him in the leg.

The incident occurred in Maharashtra's Palghar and entered the Vaitarna River, which flows through the Nashik and Palghar districts and westward into the Arabian Sea. Vicky Gowari yesterday entered the bay with some people for fishing, but to their surprise, a shark was present in the bay and bit Vicky's leg and severely injured him.

The man survived but almost half his leg below the left knee was chopped off by the shark and he fell unconscious due to excessive loss of blood.

Vicky was rushed to a hospital in Manor and a crowd had gathered near the shore. The incident has created a state of fear amongst the locals.

A video shot by a local shows the shark coming out of the water and flapping its tail. The fish was caught by locals using a net and was brought to the shore. It's not clear whether more sharks are in the water.

In another video, the shark, which was killed by locals, is held by a rope on the shore and blood stains can be seen on its belly.