2 Arrested For Stealing Rs 1 Lakh Valuables In Maharashtra's Raigad: Police

Police have recovered valuables worth Rs 1.4 lakh. (Representatiional)

The police in Maharashtra's Raigad district have arrested two persons in connection with a case of housebreaking and theft and recovered stolen valuables worth over Rs 1 lakh, an official said.

Based on a complaint lodged in Karjat police station, the local crime branch has arrested Shafik Abdul Shaikh, a resident of Bhiwandi, and Lovekush Gupta, a resident of Ambernath in the neighbouring Thane district, the official said.

The police have recovered valuables worth Rs 1.4 lakh, which Gupta had allegedly sold to a jeweller in Ambernath, he said.

During the probe, the police found that Shaikh had nine offences of housebreaking to his name, while Gupta had three cases of theft registered against him, the official said, adding that the duo has been remanded to magistrate's custody.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)