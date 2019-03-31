Maharashtra Girl, 17, Killed By Father For Being Friends With A Boy: Cops

Police said they suspected it to be a case of "honour killing". (Represenational)

A 17-year-old girl in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra was allegedly killed by her father who was against her friendship with a boy studying with her in college, police said on Sunday.

The girl used to frequently text the boy on phone and go to college with him on his two-wheeler, police inspector Pandurang Pawar said.

Her father Pandurang Shreerang Saygunde, 51, asked her several times to stop being friends with the the boy but the girl did not listen to him, the police officer said.

On March 23, Saygunde allegedly strangled his daughter to death at their home in Chondi village, located around 60 km from the Ahmednagar district, police said.

He also allegedly tried to burn the body with the help of the girl's two maternal uncles and later lodged a missing complaint about his daughter at Jamkhed police station on March 24, he said.

The half-burnt body was found by the girl's sister on March 25 near a water body close to their house, he said.

The police later sent the body for postmortem.

They questioned around 35 people and based on information and clues gathered in connection with the incident, Saygunde and the girl's two uncles - Rajendra Jagannath Shinde, 30, and Dnyandev Jagannath Shinde, 35, were arrested on Saturday evening, police said.

The accused were charged under sections of the Indian Penal Code, he said, adding that a probe into the case was underway.

