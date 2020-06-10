Teen Brother-Sister Found Murdered In Maharashtra's Aurangabad

Kiran Khandade-Rajput and her 16-year-old brother were found dead with their throats slit in their home on Tuesday night, inspector Surendra Malale Satara police station said.

Maharashtra: At least 500 gm of gold and Rs 6,500 in cash were found missing (File)

Aurangabad:

A 18-year-old woman and her brother were allegedly robbed and killed in their home in Satara area of Maharashtra's Aurangabad city, police said on Wednesday.

The victims' father Lalchand Khandade-Rajput was in Pachanwadgaon in Jalna and had called his wife and elder daughter for a visit on Tuesday morning, the official said.

The victims' father Lalchand Khandade-Rajput was in Pachanwadgaon in Jalna and had called his wife and elder daughter for a visit on Tuesday morning, the official said.

On returning home in the evening, they found the duo dead in the bathroom, he said.

At least 500 gm of gold and Rs 6,500 in cash were found missing from the home, he said.

While robbery seems to be the primary motive, further investigations were underway, the official added.

