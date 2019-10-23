Maharashtra Businessman Killed Allegedly For Objecting To Smoking Weed

On hearing the victim's screams, neighbours alerted the police who rushed to the spot

A jeans factory owner was killed allegedly by four men when he asked them not to consume drugs in his premises in Maharashtra's Thane district, the police said today.

The incident took place on Tuesday night when the accused barged into the factory of Dileep Vinod Marwadi (25) in Ulhasnagar township to smoke ''ganja'' (cannabis) at an isolated spot, a police spokesperson said.

When Marwadi objected to it, the accused allegedly stabbed him to death with a pair of scissors, she said.

On hearing Marwadi's screams, some of his neighbours alerted the police who rushed to the spot and detained the four accused.

A case was registered and those detained were being questioned, she added.

For more Cities news, click here

Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.