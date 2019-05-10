3 Killed, 5 Injured After Getting Stuck In Sewage Treatment Plant In Thane

The injured were admitted to a hospital where their condition is said to be stable.

Cities | | Updated: May 10, 2019 07:26 IST
Three people were killed, 5 people were rescued by the authorities (Representational)


Thane: 

At least three people were killed while five others were injured after getting stuck in a sewage treatment plant in Thane's Dhokali on Friday.

The victims have been identified as-- Amit Puhal, 20, Aman Badal, 21, and Ajay Bumbak, 24.

Five people were rescued by the authorities. They were later admitted to the metro hospital where their condition is said to be stable.

Further details are awaited.



