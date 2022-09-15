2 Women Convince Senior Citizen Of Paranormal Activity At Home, Loot Lakhs

Two women have cheated a 79-year-old man of Rs 15.87 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane district

The women told the man, who was living alone, that "evil spirits" had invaded his home and suggested certain rituals, the local police station official said.

"They convinced him shell out Rs 15.87 lakh for the rituals between July and September this year. After he approached the police, the two women have been charged under Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013," he said.

The case was registered on Tuesday but no arrest has been made as yet, the official added.



