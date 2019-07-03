Madhya Pradesh Man Arrested For Abusing Kamal Nath On Facebook

Madhya Pradesh: Deepak Dubey, a district Congress leader, had filed a complaint (Representational)

Police in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district arrested a man Wednesday for using abusive words for Chief Minister Kamal Nath while slamming the state government for frequent power cuts.

Sachin Taneja, 40, a resident of Sagar city, was arrested on a complaint filed by a local Congress leader.

"A case has been registered against the accused under IPC section 294 (obscene act) and the Information Technology Act," said City Superintendent of Police Amrita Diwakar.

Deepak Dubey, a district Congress leader, had filed a complaint against Taneja at Makronia police station, said Sandeep Sablok, state Congress spokesperson.

"In a Facebook post Tuesday night, the accused used abusive words against the chief minister and also mentioned Jawaharlal Nehru while talking about power cuts," Mr Sablok said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability