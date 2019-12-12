Madhya Pradesh Man, 50, Arrested For Allegedly Killing Son After Argument

The enraged accused got a knife, and stabbed his son thrice near the throat (Representational)

A 50-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his son to death, following a drunken brawl at Ahmadpur in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district on Wednesday, police said.

The police has arrested Devilal Meena who stabbed his son Omprakash (32) to death, after the duo fought over the purchase of liquor, area inspector Prabhat Singh Gaur said.

Omprakash demanded money from this father to buy more liquor, and when Devilal refused, the victim thrashed him, the official said.

The enraged accused got a knife, and stabbed his son thrice near the throat, killing him instantly, he added.

The accused then set out to buy more liquor for himself, but was arrested midway, he said.

The victim's body has been sent for a post-mortem, Gaur said, adding that the accused has been arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and further investigations are on.