Dalit Groom Visits Temple Under Police Protection In Madhya Pradesh

The police said there was no untoward incident. (Representational)

A Dalit bridegroom visited a Ram temple at a village in Indore district under police protection on Thursday in the face of an unwritten "ban".

Members of upper castes allegedly did not allow the Balais, a Dalit community, to enter the Ram temple at Aurangpura village.

The marriage procession of Ajay Malviya, 22, was taken out in police protection Thursday, and security was also provided when he visited the temple, a police official said.

Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Ram Kumar Rai said, "We had made adequate security arrangements for the marriage procession and his temple visit."

There was no untoward incident, he told PTI.

The Akhil Bhartiya Balai Mahasabha had submitted an application to the Betma police station Wednesday, alleging that Dalits were not allowed to enter the Ram temple at Aurangpura. It also alleged that caste-based discrimination was prevalent in the village.

Alleging that there had been trouble during the marriage procession of another Dalit man in the past, the organisation demanded security for Mr Malviya's wedding procession.

Dharmendra Malviya, 32, the groom's elder brother, said, "I have not seen in my entire life any person belonging to my community entering the Ram temple. So this time we decided that my younger brother must visit the temple."

Dharmendra Malviya also said that when he rode a horse during his marriage procession in 2009, stones were pelted at them.