Madhya Pradesh Court Shuts Down After 2 Judges Test Coronavirus Positive

Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa's district and sessions court has been closed as two of its senior most judges tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the registrar, the duties of the judges who have taken ill will be discharged by the Burhanpur district and sessions judge and Harsud Chief Judicial Magistrate.

All 86 staff members of the Khandwa district and sessions court, including judges and their families, have been quarantined and the entire Judges' Colony has been declared a COVID-19 containment zone.

The senior most judge of the Khandwa district and sessions court and his wife tested positive for the deadly viral infection on June 7 and are under treatment in Bhopal, while the other senior judge tested coronavirus positive on Monday.

According to sources, the senior judge, who tested COVID-19 positive on Monday, was among those involved in distributing food packets and other essentials to migrant workers returning to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar from Maharashtra via Khandwa.

271 people have tested coronavirus positive so far in Khandwa out of which 17 have been reported dead.

Over 9,600 coronavirus cases have been reported in Madhya Pradesh and 400 people have died. Indore, the worst-hit city in the state, has reported 3,800 cases.