Couple Killed By Woman's Family, Bodies Found In Crocodile-Infested River

The woman's family told the police that Shivani and Radheshyam were shot dead on June 3.

An 18-year-old woman and her 21-year-old lover were shot dead, their bodies tied to heavy stones and thrown into crocodile-infested river, in a suspected case of dishonour killing in Madhya Pradesh, the police said today.

The incident took place in Ratanbasai village where Shivani Tomar was in a relationship with Radheshyam Tomar, a resident of the neighbouring village, Balupura in Morena district. The families of the girl had strong objections to their relationship.

A case was registered after the man's father filed a complaint at a local police station. In his complaint, the man's father alleged that he suspected that his son and the woman were murdered as they were missing for several days. Initially, the police suspected both had run away from the village. However, no one in the village had seen the two leaving the village, the police said.

Later, the police called in the woman's father and relatives and interrogated them upon which they admitted to the crime.

The woman's family told the police that Shivani and Radheshyam were shot dead on June 3 and their bodies were tied to heavy stones and thrown into the Chambal river.

"We interrogated the family members of the woman during which they confessed to the crime. The woman's family told us that murdered the couple and threw their bodies into Chambal river. We took the help of rescue teams to retrieve the bodies," said a police officer.

The Chambal Ghariyal sanctuary has more than 2,000 ghariyal (alligator) and 500 freshwater crocodiles.